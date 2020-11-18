PURDUE PREPPED FOR MINNESOTA

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 9 minutes ago

League again.> after being handed their first loss last week against northwestern, purdue will look to get back to their winning ways in some friday night big ten action.

Minus last week's hiccup, the boilermakers have looked like a team who can win the close contests coming into tonight's contest 2-1.

Purdue's air attack has been profilic thus far, averaging over 300 yards per game thru the air.

The golden gophers on the other hand have gotten off to a slow start this season.

With losses against michigan, maryland, and iowa, minnesota hasn't looked like the same team that went 11-2 just one year ago.

That being said, head coach jeff brohm isn't taking his opponent lightly.

<you know minnesota had a tremendous year last year.

You don't go eleven and two and then beat auburn in a bowl game without doing a lot of great things.

This season, there's a lot to play for.

There's a lot left on the line and this is going to be a very tough game for us.

I think we're playing a team that knows how to win and has done that.

So, i'm sure they're going to be extremely hungry.

They're gonna fight like heck to win and we're gonna have to match that intensity.>