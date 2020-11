COVID vaccine distribution plans

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:40s - Published 5 minutes ago

PATIENTS.BOTH REGULATIONS WOULD TAKEEFFECT JANUARY FIRST.AS THIS NEW SURGE OF CORONAVIRUSCASES CONTINUES TO SPREADQUICKLY, WE’RE LEARNING MOREABOUT THE TIMETABLE FORDISTRIBUTING A VACCINE...WHICH COULD START AS EARLY ASNEXT MONTH.DAVID LEE MILLER HAS MORE FROMNEW YORK.(117-130)PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVEBEEN BANKING ON A VACCINE TOBRING AN END TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK, AND ON FRIDAY, THEYGOT ONE BIG STEP CLOSER...DRUG MAKER PFIZER APPLYING FORF-D-A EMERGENCY USEAUTHORIZATION FOR ITS VACCINE,WHICH ACCORDING TO TRIALS IS 95PERCENT EFFECTIVE....AND IF ALL GOES WELL, AMERICANSCOULD START GETTING VACCINATEDAS SOON AS THE MIDDLE OF NEXTMONTH.AZAR says: "What will happen iswe will announce an FDA advisorycommittee date... We couldliterally be looking atauthorization of this vaccinewithin weeks."FIRST IN LINE FOR THEVACCINE...FRONT-LINE HEALTH CARE WORKERSAND THOSE CONSIDERED HIGHRISK...THE COMPANY SAYS IT PLANS TOHAVE 50 MILLION DOSES AVAILABLETHIS YEAR AND 1-POINT-3 BILLIONFOR NEXT YEAR...BUT - ULTIMATELY - THE TIMINGOF THE ROLLOUT WILL BE UP TO THEF-D-A.BOURLA says: "I don’t want tospeak for the regulatoryagencies.

I don’t want to createneither pressure to them.

Andthis is not appropriate.

It isin their hands."MEANWHILE, THE VIRUS CONTINUESTO RAGE, WITH AN AVERAGE OFABOUT 150-THOUSAND NEW CASESEVERY DAY...STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AREIMPLEMENTING NEW RESTRICTIONS TOTRY AND STOP THE SPREAD...BUT THEY’RE TAKING A HEAVY TOLLON LOCAL BUSINESSES, MANY OFWHICH HAVE BEEN FORCED TO CLOSETHEIR DOORS AFTER BEING DEEMEDNON-ESSENTIAL.TRAVERS says: "You are talkingabout 150,000 people that aregoing to be laid off.

And wewill have to lay off our staffagain coming up to Christmas,you know that’s 150,000families."SECRETARY AZAR SAYS ONCEAPPROVAL FOR THE VACCINE ISGIVEN, DISTRIBUTION WILL