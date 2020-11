'I'm begging you': Father of shooting victim urges public to come forward with tips to help catch son's killer ABC Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:41s - Published 'I'm begging you': Father of shooting victim urges public to come forward with tips to help catch son's killer The Haines City Police Department released video that captured the sound of gunfire during a drive-by shooting on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like