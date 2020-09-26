High School Football: Poplarville vs. North Pike

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

Poplarville vying for its fifth consecutive trip to the South State title game on the road at North Pike.

- and the hornets came to play...- already up 13 with six minutes- left in the first... d-j- richard-bey gets the hand off u- the middle- - - - to increase the lead.

- north pike couldn't do anything- with their ensuing possession..- nate anderson with a big- throw... the full - back gregory swann with the - catch for another - - - touchdown.- and this was the story for nort- pike... bad snaps and - - - - interceptions... torry polk wit- the tip drill snag... but north- pike does show some life after- another bad snap... jermarius - lewis finds his guy jacoby- matthews in the endzone.- but it was the popularville hig- school show...- hornets win big... and i mean - big... 62-6... what other way - would you - wanna punch your ticket to sout- state... once again...- fifth time