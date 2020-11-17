Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, he said that the Indian economy won't just bounce back, but accelerate at an 'unprecedented' pace. He added that India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy, which was one of the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019. Ambani also revealed Jio's 5G plans, saying that as per the government's 'atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the company will use indigenous tech to pioneer 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. Watch the full video for more.
Farmers protesting laws enacted recently to liberalise farm sector intensified agitation. Union govt invited farmers' representatives for the next round of discussions on Tuesday. The next round of talks was originally scheduled for December 3. Decision to prepone talks came after Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's meeting. Shah and Tomar met twice in a span of 24 hours on Monday to discuss the course of action. The discussions will be held at the capital's Vigyan Bhawan at 3 pm. Agriculture ministry has reportedly prepared fresh presentations, videos on farm reforms. Govt is expected to have a few economists from the Niti Aayog to join the discussions. Thousands of farmers have been marching from various states toward the national capital. Monday was the fifth day of protest against farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
Centre on Tuesday briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, spoke on increasing the number of ICU beds in Delhi. Paul also spoke on increasing the number of testing in Delhi as cases rise in the national capital. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Centre’s SOPs will be followed outside containment zones in Delhi. Dr VK Paul said there are five vaccine candidates under different clinical trials in India currently. Watch the full video for more details.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class...
