NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB for over seven hours. The actor was questioned in drug-related probe on Friday. The actor reached the office in Ballard estate at 11 in the morning. NCB had earlier summoned Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella was seen at the NCB office on November 12. She has been called in for a second round of questioning. She appeared before the agency in connection with a drug-related case. Gabriella was also called by the agency for questioning on November 11.
Speaking on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai's Guardian Minister on November 21 said that the Maharashtra government is working efficiently and it does not need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad'. "The governments which want to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," said Shaikh.
Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.
Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City. Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar. 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet clinic in Bandra with her dog. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also clicked in Bandra. The actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang'. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the paparazzi from the shooting complex. The duo will be seen in Shakun Batra's next. 'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was snapped in Bandra.
Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey attended Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash. The trio will be sharing the screen in Shakun Batra's next. Deepika kept it very simple with an all-white dress and a neat bun. Karan Tacker and Sophie Choudry were spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Sophie Choudry dazzled in her red and golden traditional outfit.
Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi and Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Aanand L Rai office in Andheri. Sara will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which is likely to release in 2021.
Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached NCB office for questioning on Wednesday. Gabriella appeared before NCB in connection with a drug-related case. The narcotics agency also summoned Arjun after raiding his residence on Monday. Some electronic gadgets were seized and Arjun's driver was questioned. Last month, NCB arrested Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in Lonavala. Agisilaos was allegedly in touch with peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea's brother Showik. Over the last few months, NCB has cracked down on the use of drugs in Bollywood. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old actor was granted bail after spending nearly a month in Byculla jail. Top stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also asked to join the probe.
Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das..
