Clarke: Patel not a bully and should continue as Home Sec

Simon Clarke MP has insisted Home Secretary Priti Patel is not a bully but is "determined to deliver on change”, adding she should be given the chance to continue in her role.

An independent report found Ms Patel's conduct had fallen below the standards expected of government ministers and cited examples of the home secretary "shouting and swearing" at civil servants.

Report by Alibhaiz.

