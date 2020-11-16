Amit Shah meets state office bearers, district presidents of BJP in Chennai

After inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 said that the party is ready to debate with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress over development in the state. He said, "Sometimes I heard DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 years. We are ready for a debate on whether Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years or during the tenure of our govt." "With all humility, we state that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it but Modi ji ensured that now Tamil Nadu gets its rights," he added.
Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year, said Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 after inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu. He said, "After PM Modi came into power, competitiveness among states has increased. I am happy that Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year."
Union minister Giriraj Singh commented on the issue of 'love jihad' and the plans of many states to formulate laws against it. 'Love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women, alleged by some Hindutva organisations. Singh said that 'love jihad' is a cancer for communal harmony and the newly formed government in Bihar should make a law to penalise it. Bharatiya Janata Party governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have already announced their intention to punish 'love jihad'. Watch the full video for more.
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on November 21 inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. State Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam along with other leaders also attended the ceremony. Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the state.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on November 21. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah walked on the road..