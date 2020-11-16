Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Amit Shah meets state office bearers, district presidents of BJP in Chennai

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah met state office bearers and district presidents of the BJP in Chennai on November 21.

He is on a two-day visit to the state.

Earlier, Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu.


Amit Shah challenges DMK, Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Amit Shah challenges DMK, Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu

After inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 said that the party is ready to debate with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress over development in the state. He said, "Sometimes I heard DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 years. We are ready for a debate on whether Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years or during the tenure of our govt." "With all humility, we state that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it but Modi ji ensured that now Tamil Nadu gets its rights," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published
Happy that Tamil Nadu secured 1st place in good governance: Amit Shah [Video]

Happy that Tamil Nadu secured 1st place in good governance: Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year, said Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 after inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu. He said, "After PM Modi came into power, competitiveness among states has increased. I am happy that Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others [Video]

'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others

Union minister Giriraj Singh commented on the issue of 'love jihad' and the plans of many states to formulate laws against it. 'Love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women, alleged by some Hindutva organisations. Singh said that 'love jihad' is a cancer for communal harmony and the newly formed government in Bihar should make a law to penalise it. Bharatiya Janata Party governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have already announced their intention to punish 'love jihad'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:02Published

HM Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects in Chennai [Video]

HM Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects in Chennai

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on November 21 inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. State Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam along with other leaders also attended the ceremony. Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Amit Shah in Chennai, inaugurates several projects in Tamil Nadu

 Union home minister Amit Shah reached Chennai on Saturday amid efforts by the BJP to increase the party's footprint in the southern state. Tamil Nadu chief..
IndiaTimes

HM Shah arrives in Chennai to lay foundation stone of various development projects [Video]

HM Shah arrives in Chennai to lay foundation stone of various development projects

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on November 21. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah walked on the road..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Discussed Naxal issue in detail with Amit Shah: Chhattisgarh CM on Delhi visit [Video]

Discussed Naxal issue in detail with Amit Shah: Chhattisgarh CM on Delhi visit

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's residence in Delhi on November 17. CM Baghel conveyed Deepavali greetings to Union Home Minister and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud [Video]

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published