What you need to know about gerrymandering ahead of the 2020 election

During the last election, More in Common host Michael Koenigs biked through North Carolina’s 12th district, the most gerrymandered district in America.

4 years later, we’re talking to the expert David Daley, author of Unrigged, about what’s changed, and the work that still needs to be done.

“Gerrymandering is the dark and ancient art of politicians drawing districts that advantage themselves and their own party and hurt the other side.

There are, right now, 50 million of us that live in a state in which one or both chambers of the state legislature is under the control of the party that won fewer votes in the 2018 election.”