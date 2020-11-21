Global  
 

2,500 Thanksgiving Meals Distributed In New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
2,500 Thanksgiving Meals Distributed In New Jersey

2,500 Thanksgiving Meals Distributed In New Jersey

There was a big show of support in New Jersey on Saturday to make sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal.


