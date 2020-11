Food Bank Of South Jersey Busy Preparing Thousands Of Turkeys To Give Away Holiday Week



The food bank has distributed more than 12 million pounds of food since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:45 Published 52 minutes ago

Second Harvest Food Bank Hands Out Meals in San Jose



Hundreds of struggling families in the South Bay have food on the table tonight thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank. Devin Fehely reports. (11-21-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:00 Published 2 hours ago