G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic

World leaders at the first virtual G20 summit, hosted this year by Saudi Arabia, called for COVID-19 vaccines for all countries and globally coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews


Trump still falsely claims he won presidential election

 As the virtual G20 summit kicked off Saturday, President Trump continued to falsely claim he won the presidential election. Mr. Trump also skipped a session..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: G20 summit opens with leaders urging united response to virus

 The Group of 20 summit opened today with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows..
New Zealand Herald

PM at G20: Coordinated efforts by largest economies will lead to faster recovery from pandemic

 Speaking at the summit, Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from Covid-19.
DNA

At G20, PM focuses on green policies

 The 15th G20 summit on Saturday saw PM Narendra Modi calling for a new Global Index for the post-corona world which would incorporate a strong emphasis on..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Regeneron

 Regeneron says its antibody treatment is effective when used early after a Covid-19 diagnosis.
BBC News
Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells [Video]

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300.

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister [Video]

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.

All-virtual G20 summit opens with Saudi Arabia as host

 In a sign of the times, the traditional "family photo" of leaders in the summit was digitally designed and superimposed on a historical site just outside Riyadh.
CBS News
G20 summit : Saudi Arabia hosts two-day virtual meeting [Video]

G20 summit : Saudi Arabia hosts two-day virtual meeting

G20 Summit: Saudi Arabia Hosts two-day virtual meeting [Video]

G20 Summit: Saudi Arabia Hosts two-day virtual meeting

Saudi opens virtual G20 with call for global action on pandemic as critics highlight human rights

 Saudi Arabia’s King Salman urged world leaders to unite to support the global economy as he opened the G20 summit on Saturday under the shadow of the raging..
WorldNews

