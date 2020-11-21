G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister



Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on January 1, 1970