'A kindergarten for divers': World's deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland
'A kindergarten for divers': World's deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland
The previous record belonged to a 42-metre-deep swimming pool in
Italy.
The new 'Deepspot' pool in Poland won't hold the record for very long, either.View on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan Poland and Hungary have vetoed the EU's ambitious spending plans, even though they stand to benefit from the funds. Beneath the dispute lie deep differences over the rule of law, and what it means to be an EU member. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51 Published on January 1, 1970
Rainbow cookies get a colorful twist A favorite tri-colored treat, traditionally made in honor of the Italian flag, gets a stylish update incorporating all the colors of the rainbow
CBS News
31 minutes ago
Tortellini: Comfort food in any language In Italy, tortellini in broth is a favorite during the holidays; in A.D. 2020, this comforting dish – so simple, yet complex – is welcome in any season
CBS News
1 hour ago
Related videos from verified sources