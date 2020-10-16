Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A kindergarten for divers': World's deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:16s - Published
'A kindergarten for divers': World's deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland

'A kindergarten for divers': World's deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland

The previous record belonged to a 42-metre-deep swimming pool in Italy.

The new 'Deepspot' pool in Poland won't hold the record for very long, either.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

The world's deepest diving pool in Poland

 Deepspot is a diving pool that goes 45.5m (150ft) down and provides a space for divers to train.
BBC News

EU calls on Poland, Hungary to support economic recovery

 EU leaders said Thursday they would intensify efforts to convince Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki to drop their veto of the EU..
WorldNews
Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan [Video]

Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan

Poland and Hungary have vetoed the EU's ambitious spending plans, even though they stand to benefit from the funds. Beneath the dispute lie deep differences over the rule of law, and what it means to be an EU member. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published
'We will not give up': Weber defiant despite Hungary-Poland veto of EU's €1.8 tr budget package [Video]

'We will not give up': Weber defiant despite Hungary-Poland veto of EU's €1.8 tr budget package

Influential MEP Manfred Weber says the European Parliament will not back down over linking EU cash to respect for rule of law. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:54Published

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Rainbow cookies get a colorful twist

 A favorite tri-colored treat, traditionally made in honor of the Italian flag, gets a stylish update incorporating all the colors of the rainbow
CBS News

Tortellini: Comfort food in any language

 In Italy, tortellini in broth is a favorite during the holidays; in A.D. 2020, this comforting dish – so simple, yet complex – is welcome in any season
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Craftsmen build spiral slides and pool in the middle of a Cambodian jungle [Video]

Craftsmen build spiral slides and pool in the middle of a Cambodian jungle

Two men living in the deep jungle of Santuk, Cambodia, build shelters using their ancient skills and simple tools.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 18:20Published