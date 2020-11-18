Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win.

"President-elect Biden will be announcing members -- Cabinet nominees this week.

He's looking forward to that, to introducing members of his team to the public," Jen Psaki, who oversees Biden's nominations team, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." Psaki noted on Sunday that without the formal transition process underway, "FBI background checks cannot happen" for Biden's Cabinet picks.