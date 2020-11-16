US presidential transition: Biden, Harris to formally introduce Cabinet picks

Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, DC who this week will become the first African American cardinal, said on Tuesday (November 24) that he want to find common ground with the incoming U.S. administration despite disagreements on some issues.
Massachusetts senator and failed Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lobbied Joe Biden to become his treasury secretary. In a humiliating snub heard around the political world Biden chose former FED chair Janet Yellen over Warren as his Treasury Secretary. Chris Cillizza of CNN said there are several reasons Warren will never be America's Treasury Secretary. Warren in the Cabinet would allow Mass. GOP Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint a temporary replacement for her in the Senate.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, informed state minister for MSME, Sidharth Nath Singh on November 24 to ANI. He added, "The ordinance provides for jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty."