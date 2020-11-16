Global  
 

US presidential transition: Biden, Harris to formally introduce Cabinet picks

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 10:08s - Published
Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator

Kamala, Jill Should Pick American Designer For Inaugural Ball Dress, Michael Costello Says

 Jill Biden and Kamala Harris should go America first as they hunt for someone to design their dresses for the inaugural ball ... so says famous fashion designer..
TMZ.com

Transcript: Symone Sanders on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Symone Sanders, senior adviser and spokesperson for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, that aired Sunday,..
CBS News

What the Biden administration could do with executive actions

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have promised to reinstate policies and rejoin organizations that President Trump eliminated..
CBS News

'US only now chose its first woman VP, while India elected woman PM 50 years ago'

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister and her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi and said while the US has for the..
IndiaTimes

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US election: Trump 'congratulates' his country, doesn't mention concession

 US President Donald Trump has made a brief statement from the White House, pointing out advances in Covid vaccines and hailing his country.The statement, less..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Biden certified as winning Pennsylvannia

 Democrat Joe Biden was certified Tuesday as winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed..
New Zealand Herald
First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden [Video]

First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden

Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, DC who this week will become the first African American cardinal, said on Tuesday (November 24) that he want to find common ground with the incoming U.S. administration despite disagreements on some issues.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Why Elizabeth Warren Will Never Be Treasury Secretary [Video]

Why Elizabeth Warren Will Never Be Treasury Secretary

Massachusetts senator and failed Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lobbied Joe Biden to become his treasury secretary. In a humiliating snub heard around the political world Biden chose former FED chair Janet Yellen over Warren as his Treasury Secretary. Chris Cillizza of CNN said there are several reasons Warren will never be America's Treasury Secretary. Warren in the Cabinet would allow Mass. GOP Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint a temporary replacement for her in the Senate.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Cabinet (government) Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

UP Cabinet decides to introduce ordinance against unlawful religious conversions [Video]

UP Cabinet decides to introduce ordinance against unlawful religious conversions

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, informed state minister for MSME, Sidharth Nath Singh on November 24 to ANI. He added, "The ordinance provides for jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
The Biden administration: Cabinet starts to take form [Video]

The Biden administration: Cabinet starts to take form

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published

Biden's cabinet, election certifications, Trump's turkey pardon: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Joe Biden is expected to announce Cabinet members, additional states to certify their election results and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

First round of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Cabinet picks on November 24

US President-elect Joe Biden's first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on November 24 amid the thick...
Mid-Day - Published

Biden to announce his transition team

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Monday on their...
CBS News - Published

Biden names Treasury secretary as he rounds out his Cabinet picks

President-elect Joe Biden is expecting to name more members of his Cabinet this week, but President...
CBS News - Published


President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces First Cabinet Picks [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces First Cabinet Picks

Natalie Brand reports this comes as the Trump administration has signed off on letting the formal transition process begin.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
US Presidential transition: President-elect Joe Biden begins assembling his Cabinet [Video]

US Presidential transition: President-elect Joe Biden begins assembling his Cabinet

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 04:10Published
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published