Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published
On Monday, US stocks rose.

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%.

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness.

S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%


Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

 Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective, giving public health..
ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

 With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news [Video]

"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news

Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to halt the COVID-19 pandemic. Emer McCarthy reports.

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy [Video]

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Wall Street stocks lower amid worries about worsening pandemic

 US stocks are broadly lower in afternoon trading Friday as worries about the worsening pandemic undercut growing optimism about a coming coronavirus vaccine.The..
Dow rallies 470 points to record after Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

 U.S. stocks catapulted to records Monday on news that a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed promise, bolstering hopes of an economic recovery.
Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results [Video]

Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results

The Dow jumped more than 800 points and the S&P 500 ended higher but closed just shy of a record on Monday as investors bet that a full economic reopening was finally in sight following the first positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial. Fred Katayama reports.

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News [Video]

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News

On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average soared to record highs. Consumers flocked to entertainment alternatives amid the lengthy stay-at-home orders. Netflix saw a spike in subscribers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 22, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
Gottlieb says vaccine will likely be widely available by middle of 2021

 The former FDA head said a healthy 30-year-old might have vaccine access in the second or third quarter of 2021.
Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired November 22, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
Airbnb lost millions in revenue due to the coronavirus, IPO filing reveals

Airbnb filed for an initial public offering on Monday, released its prospectus, and..
Nasdaq ends higher with tech back in favor [Video]

Nasdaq ends higher with tech back in favor

The Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic rebound. Fred Katayama reports.

Tech stocks drag down Nasdaq [Video]

Tech stocks drag down Nasdaq

The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress [Video]

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street slips amid worries about worsening pandemic

 Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday following another choppy day of trading as worries about the worsening pandemic undercut growing optimism about..
Stocks stumble on renewed coronavirus worries

 A late-afternoon slide on Wall Street dragged stocks broadly lower Wednesday, wiping out early gains and adding to losses from a day earlier as investors worry..
World Shares Slip As U.S. Retail Sales Dampen Vaccine Euphoria

 Read full article News1818 November 2020, 6:18 am·4-min read TOKYO/NEW YORK: Global shares stepped back on Wednesday as soft U.S. retail sales fuelled worries..
