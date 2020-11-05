Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to halt the COVID-19 pandemic. Emer McCarthy reports.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at.
The Dow jumped more than 800 points and the S&P 500 ended higher but closed just shy of a record on Monday as investors bet that a full economic reopening was finally in sight following the first positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial. Fred Katayama reports.
On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average soared to record highs. Consumers flocked to entertainment alternatives amid the lengthy stay-at-home orders. Netflix saw a spike in subscribers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic rebound. Fred Katayama reports.
The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy. Fred Katayama reports.
U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.