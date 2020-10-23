Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Arguing With NHTSA For Four Years, GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
After Arguing With NHTSA For Four Years, GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles

After Arguing With NHTSA For Four Years, GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles

CNN reports seven million GM pickups and SUVs worldwide are being recalled.

The recall centers on a defect in Japanese airbags made by now-bankrupt Takata.

The defect caused the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

The GM vehicles have airbags also made by Takata, which are linked to at least 17 deaths in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered the US recall on Monday.

NHTSA rejected GM's longstanding argument that this version of the airbags didn't need to be replaced.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]

Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES

HIDDEN from public view for over 50 years, in the early 60s, the Golden Sahara was one of America's most famous cars. Originally built from a car that was wrecked in an accident, the first Golden..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 05:52Published
Subaru e-BOXER - Stability [Video]

Subaru e-BOXER - Stability

When the Japanese brand considered developing its first hybrid vehicles, it was clear that they had to respond with the highest standards to the values ​​that auctioneers expect from all Subaru:..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:32Published
Subaru e-BOXER - Traction [Video]

Subaru e-BOXER - Traction

When the Japanese brand considered developing its first hybrid vehicles, it was clear that they had to respond with the highest standards to the values ​​that auctioneers expect from all Subaru:..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:16Published