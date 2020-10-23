After Arguing With NHTSA For Four Years, GM To Recall 7 Million Vehicles

CNN reports seven million GM pickups and SUVs worldwide are being recalled.

The recall centers on a defect in Japanese airbags made by now-bankrupt Takata.

The defect caused the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

The GM vehicles have airbags also made by Takata, which are linked to at least 17 deaths in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered the US recall on Monday.

NHTSA rejected GM's longstanding argument that this version of the airbags didn't need to be replaced.