President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said he intends to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state,...



Related videos from verified sources Who Is In Joe Biden’s Cabinet?



President-elect Joe Biden has announced several picks for his Cabinet, as he continues his transition into the White House. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:27 Published 2 hours ago President-Elect Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy On National Security Council



President-elect Joe Biden named former Massachusetts senator and Secretary of State John Kerry to a role on his National Security Council Monday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:49 Published 3 hours ago Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed



Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government. President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change. Kerry will serve on the National.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago