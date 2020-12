Ian Bartholomew wins big at Inside Soap Awards 2020 Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 weeks ago Ian Bartholomew wins big at Inside Soap Awards 2020 Ian Bartholomew was the big winner at the Inside Soap Awards on Monday (23.11.20), taking home three trophies for his role as Geoff Metcalfe in ITV soap ‘Coronation Street’. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards



EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earninga total of five trophies including best soap. Coronation Street was closebehind with four trophies, including three for its.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago