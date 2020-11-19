Medford airport anticipates busy holiday travel season

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 days ago

Forecast for holiday travel plans.

We have team coverage tonight about holiday break for college students with tyler ridgle, after we go to the airport with newswatch 12's jayda mcclendon.

That's where she's checking on travel and coronavirus risks.

Jayda...how was traffic at the airport today?

Brian, the airport wasn't that busy earlier, but officials expect that to change as thanksgiving approaches.

"holiday season is always a busy one for us."

It's business as usual at rogue international medford airport.

"we're still seeing a lot of folks coming in, taking their trips and going off to visit family and doing the things that they would normally do during the holiday season."

Although non-essential travel isn't reccommended during this time, the airport is still seeing people do so.

He says a lot of people have already pre-planned and pre-booked.

That situation is out of their control, but one thing that they can do keep the airport safe.

"we've upgraded the cleaners at the start of the pandemic to all hospital grade.

You can probably hear the hepa air filters that we have going on around the airport right now.

So we're scrubbing the air 24/7."

The aiport also has signs posted reminding people to wear a mask and physical distance.

Foster says they might see a reduction in business travel over the holidays, but that was expected.

He says they're reamining optimistic that traffic at the airport will return to normal.

"we're looking forward to having people back and just making sure we're doing the things to keep them safe when they do arrive."

