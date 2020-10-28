Global  
 

Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days

Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days

Travellers arriving in England will be able to end their quarantine periodwith a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has announced.


