Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always listened to a "wide range of advisors" and not just Dominic Cummings. Shapps added Cummings' is the type of advisor who challenges the way things are done.
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has announced a new £175 million walking and cycling scheme. He says he hopes people will continue using their bikes after the Coronavirus pandemic.
Most of Greece has been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Only peoplearriving in the UK from the islands of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos (Zante)and Kos will be exempt from the 14-day self isolation requirement.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state of New York. Those traveling to the state will need to test negative..