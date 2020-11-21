Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BRING ME A DREAM Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:41s - Published
BRING ME A DREAM Movie

BRING ME A DREAM Movie

BRING ME A DREAM Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On the run for murder, Avery Quinn (Jaclyn Betham) bursts into Alpha Omega Pi house looking for help.

Desperate to prove her innocence and her sanity, she holds a handful of people hostage and forces them into the reality of her ongoing nightmare.

As a last resort, she summons the legendary Sandman (Tyler Mane) and, from that point on, all of the unfortunate souls inside have two choices: face their worst nightmares or come face-to-face with the Sandman.

Genre: Horror Director: Chase Smith Writer: Chase Smith Stars: Martin Kove, Tyler Mane, Jaclyn Betham


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RECKONING Movie - Carl Monego, Ed Bergtold, Sarah Matthay [Video]

RECKONING Movie - Carl Monego, Ed Bergtold, Sarah Matthay

RECKONING Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: An aging minor league baseball player must decide the price he's willing to pay to make his dream come true. Starring Carl Monego, Ed Bergtold, Sarah..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:37Published
Twelve Movie [Video]

Twelve Movie

Twelve Movie (2019) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young boy, with help from his father, lets nothing stand between him and his dream to play in the little league world series. Kyle Cooke is a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:25Published
The Croods A New Age Movie - Thanksgiving Etiquette [Video]

The Croods A New Age Movie - Thanksgiving Etiquette

The Croods A New Age Movie - Thanksgiving Etiquette #CroodsCare Help The Croods Provide One Million Meals To Families In Need This Holiday Season Through Feeding America Watch Ryan Reynolds, Emma..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:22Published