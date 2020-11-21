BRING ME A DREAM Movie

BRING ME A DREAM Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On the run for murder, Avery Quinn (Jaclyn Betham) bursts into Alpha Omega Pi house looking for help.

Desperate to prove her innocence and her sanity, she holds a handful of people hostage and forces them into the reality of her ongoing nightmare.

As a last resort, she summons the legendary Sandman (Tyler Mane) and, from that point on, all of the unfortunate souls inside have two choices: face their worst nightmares or come face-to-face with the Sandman.

Genre: Horror Director: Chase Smith Writer: Chase Smith Stars: Martin Kove, Tyler Mane, Jaclyn Betham