|
|
|
David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died, US media reported late Monday. He was 93.
News24 - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies
New York City's first Black mayor broke barriers and left a mark on the city that will be left for generations to come. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has a look back on his life and legacy.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 05:13Published
|
|