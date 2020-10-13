David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies

David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died, US media reported late Monday. He was 93.



Related videos from verified sources Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies



New York City's first Black mayor broke barriers and left a mark on the city that will be left for generations to come. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has a look back on his life and legacy. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 05:13 Published 3 hours ago Former NYC First Lady Joyce Dinkins Dies



The wife of David Dinkins was 89 years old. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:44 Published on October 13, 2020