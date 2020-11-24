David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, has died at 93

Global  
 

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:08s
David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City's first Black mayor, has died.


David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, dies at 93

Dinkins, who spoke lovingly of New York City at his inaugural address as a "gorgeous mosaic," beat...
Upworthy - Published

David Dinkins, New York City's first African-American mayor, dies at 93

Dinkins died Monday, the New York City Police Department confirmed. Initial indications were that he...
USATODAY.com - Published

News24.com | New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93 - US media

David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died, US media reported late Monday. He was 93.
News24 - Published


David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies [Video]

David Dinkins, NYC's First Black Mayor, Dies

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Former New York Mayor dies [Video]

Former New York Mayor dies

The former first African American Mayor of New York has died at the age of 93.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:20Published
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies [Video]

Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies

New York City's first Black mayor broke barriers and left a mark on the city that will be left for generations to come. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has a look back on his life and legacy.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:13Published