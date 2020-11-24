|
David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, has died at 93
David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, has died at 93
David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City's first Black mayor, has died.
Dinkins, who spoke lovingly of New York City at his inaugural address as a "gorgeous mosaic," beat...
Dinkins died Monday, the New York City Police Department confirmed. Initial indications were that he...
David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died, US media reported late Monday. He was 93.
Former New York Mayor dies
The former first African American Mayor of New York has died at the age of 93.
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dies
New York City's first Black mayor broke barriers and left a mark on the city that will be left for generations to come. CBS2's Marcia Kramer has a look back on his life and legacy.
