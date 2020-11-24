Global  
 

Remembering Former Mayor David M. Dinkins

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:59s - Published
Today we honor a man who broke barriers and left a lasting mark on New York City.

Mayor David Dinkins died of natural causes Monday at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer takes a look back on the accomplishments he made during his four years leading the city.


NYC's first African-American mayor, David Dinkins, has died

NYC's first African-American mayor, David Dinkins, has died David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City's first African-American mayor, but was doomed...
WorldNews - Published


