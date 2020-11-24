Remembering Former Mayor David M. Dinkins
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 04:59s - Published
6 minutes ago
Remembering Former Mayor David M. Dinkins
Today we honor a man who broke barriers and left a lasting mark on New York City.
Mayor David Dinkins died of natural causes Monday at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer takes a look back on the accomplishments he made during his four years leading the city.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City’s first African-American mayor, but was doomed...
WorldNews - Published
11 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
David Dinkins, NYC's first black mayor, dead at 93 David Dinkins, who was elected New York City's first black mayor in 1989 and famously referred to the nation's largest metropolis as a "gorgeous mosaic," died Monday night at his home, sources told The.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:59 Published 13 minutes ago
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93 [NFA] David Dinkins, who served as New York City's first and only African American mayor during the 1990s, died on Monday at the age of 93, police said. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40 Published 17 minutes ago