EU member states would receive Moderna Covid vaccine once proven 'safe and effective'

Mission of Coronavirus vaccination to each citizen is like national commitment: PM Modi



He said, "I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccine to lowest levels. It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 2 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95% effective | Latest update | Oneindia News



After claiming 92% efficiency on November 11, now Russia's developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine candidate say that their vaccine is 95% effective. The latest report was released after a second.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:17 Published 2 hours ago