'Tom Brady has not been good this year' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs loss to Rams in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night 27-24 despite rushing for less than 2 yards per carry.

Jared Goff picked apart the Tampa secondary for 376 Yards and 3 Touchdowns, including over 100 yards to both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady finished with 216 passing yards on a season-low 4.5 yards per attempt, and also threw 2 interceptions, including one on the Bucs final drive when they had a chance to tie or take the lead.

The game gave the 43-year-old Brady his 3rd loss in primetime this season.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Brady's performance.


