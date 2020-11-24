ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 180 new COVID-19 cases
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, November 24, that 5,702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
More an 306- thousand people have tested positive since the pandemic began.
103 more deaths were also reported.
Locally, tippecanoe county reported 180 new cases.
One new death was reported in benton, clinton, fulton and montgomery counties.
