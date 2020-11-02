Global  
 

Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period.

The relaxation of currentrestrictions will come into effect on December 23 and last until December 27,Mr Drakeford said.


