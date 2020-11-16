Global  
 

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Rules allowing people to meet up at Christmas in Scotland are likely to betightened when they are set out on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The UKGovernment and devolved administrations have agreed a joint plan to relaxsocial distancing rules over the festive period, allowing three households tomix from December 23 to 27.


Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message

Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other households over Christmas if they can help it, despite the relaxation of rules. "If you can get through this Christmas staying in your own home, within your own household, please do so," she said. "I want to stress today that just because we're allowing people to form a bubble (that) does not mean that you have to do it," Ms Sturgeon said. During her daily Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said guidance about the festive period to be issued on Thursday is still being finalised. The UK Government and devolved administrations have agreed a joint plan to relax social distancing rules over the festive period, allowing three households to mix from December 23 to 27. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

What do we know about the Christmas bubble rules?

What do we know about the Christmas bubble rules?

Plans to allow people to form a temporary bubble over the festive season willbe welcome news to families across the country. But how much do we know aboutwhat is being proposed?

Coronavirus: How Europeans are preparing for Christmas and New Year

 Measures designed to contain the coronavirus pandemic will change how millions of people celebrate.
COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty

COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty

President Emmanuel Macron has said France will start to ease its strict national lockdown with the reopening of shops. In Spain government is to propose a somewhat different Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to draft proposals authorties plan to limit gatherings to six people in total.

Scotland becomes first nation in world to provide free period products

Scotland becomes first nation in world to provide free period products

The Scottish parliament unanimously passed legislation requiring the government to make period products available for free to those who cannot afford them.

Scotland tackles 'period poverty': First nation to make sanitary products free

Scotland tackles 'period poverty': First nation to make sanitary products free

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions

The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.

Scottish First Minister urges caution over Christmas

Scottish First Minister urges caution over Christmas

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged the public to remaincautious over the festive period, with plans to allow families to reunite overChristmas to be thrashed out during a Cobra meeting.

Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country. Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm. The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid in Scotland: Level 4 move 'could help ease rules at Christmas'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says tougher restrictions in the west of Scotland are "likely" but...
Sturgeon: Families in Scotland likely to meet for Christmas

Sturgeon: Families in Scotland likely to meet for Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas..

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any..

Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs

Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs

A “concrete” plan for gatherings to take place at Christmas could be revealedas early as next week, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeontold MSPs on Thursday that the chief medical..

