Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Now that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are each closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine to the public, .

Doctors are urging the CDC to let people know that it is possible they will experience unpleasant side effects.

Since each of the drugmakers' vaccines require two separate doses, .

Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association is worried people won't return for the second dose after experiencing side effects from the first dose.

We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park, Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association, via statement.

They are going to know they had a vaccine.

They are probably not going to feel wonderful.

But they’ve got to come back for that second dose, Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association, via statement.

One Moderna study participant in her 50s said she endured a migraine that left her drained and unable to focus for an entire day.

The first dose is no big deal.

And then the second dose will definitely put you down for the day for sure.

... You will need to take a day off after the second dose, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study participant, via CNBC.

Possible side effects include body aches, chills, high fever, bad headaches, daylong exhaustion and more