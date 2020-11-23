Alejandro Mayorkas, A Cuban-American, Nominated To Lead Dept. Of Homeland Security Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Alejandro Mayorkas, A Cuban-American, Nominated To Lead Dept. Of Homeland Security CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports he would be the first Latino-American and immigrant nominated as secretary of the department. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend