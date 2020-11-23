Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Is Alejandro Mayorkas?

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Who Is Alejandro Mayorkas?

Who Is Alejandro Mayorkas?

If confirmed, Mayorkas would be the first Latino to head the Department of Homeland Security.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President-Elect Biden Nominates Alejandro Mayorkas, A Cuban-American, To Lead Dept. Of Homeland Security

President-Elect Joe Biden has picked Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-American, to lead the Department of...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •NPRCBS NewsNYTimes.com


Biden Taps First Latino to Lead DHS

Joe Biden has chosen Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Mayorkas would...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Biden DHS pick Mayorkas intervened to help Democrat-connected foreign investors: IG

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, faced...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Alejandro Mayorkas Expected To Be First Latino Homeland Security Secretary [Video]

Alejandro Mayorkas Expected To Be First Latino Homeland Security Secretary

Alejandro Mayorkas is a Cuban-American who was born in Havana.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks [Video]

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:59Published