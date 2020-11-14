Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally

US equities soared on Tuesday on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The General Services Administration confirmed it would provide the "resources and services" needed to start Biden's transition.

According to Business Insider, it's a clear sign that the Trump campaign has accepted its loss in the 2020 race.

The typically seamless process has been mired down by President Donald Trump's legal challenges to the election's outcome.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged above 30,000 for the first time, ever marking a rapid comeback after sinking in March.