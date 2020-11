Fort Pierce family of seven loses everything in house fire, hoping for help from community Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Fort Pierce family of seven loses everything in house fire, hoping for help from community As most of us are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Fort Pierce family is trying to figure out not only where their next meals are coming from, but where they’re going to live. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend