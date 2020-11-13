Global  
 

COVID-19: India reports 44,376 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 25 reported single-day spike of 44,376 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

481 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,34,699.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 92,22,217 which include 4,44,746 active infections.

More than 86,42,771 people have recovered from the virus with 37,816 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,59,032 samples were tested on November 24.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 24 are 13,48,41,307.


COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,28,688. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 87,28,795 which include 4,84,547 active infections after a decrease of 4,747 in last 24 hours. More than 81,15,580 people have recovered from the virus with 49,079 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,39,230 samples were tested on November 12. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 12 are 12,31,01,739.

