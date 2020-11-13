COVID-19: India reports 44,376 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,28,688. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 87,28,795 which include 4,84,547 active infections after a decrease of 4,747 in last 24 hours. More than 81,15,580 people have recovered from the virus with 49,079 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,39,230 samples were tested on November 12. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 12 are 12,31,01,739.
From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. A Bank of England study found that risk of infection from banknotes is low. An ICMR scientist told the Allahabad High Court that a vaccine will be available in the near future. Prime Minister Modi said that the number of doses required and cost of vaccine is still unknown. Meanwhile, Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine has over 90% efficacy as per second interim study. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
In today's health headlines we talk about COVID-19 immunity and how long this community might last based on a new study that was recently released. This says that the vaccine may be even more effective..
