COVID-19: India reports 44,376 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 25 reported single-day spike of 44,376 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

481 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,34,699.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 92,22,217 which include 4,44,746 active infections.

More than 86,42,771 people have recovered from the virus with 37,816 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,59,032 samples were tested on November 24.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 24 are 13,48,41,307.