Scotland becomes 1st country to make period products free | Oneindia News

Scotland has become the first country in the world to make period products available for free in public buildings including schools and universities.

Menstrual products like tampons and pads will be available for free in public facilities after the Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of the Period Products bill on Tuesday.

