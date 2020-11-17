Will not allow 'Love Jihad' on soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed masks in Bhopal and makes public wear them to raise awareness about COVID-19. He distributed masks in Abbas Nagar area. As of now, total active cases in MP stands at 11,765.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated 'Gopashtami' in Agar Malwa district today. He also informed that around 2,000 new cow shelters will be constructed by state government. "There are around 7 lakh to 8 lakh stray cattle in Madhya Pradesh. The state government will construct around 2,000 new cow shelters. Not all of the cow shelters will be run by the govt but NGOs will also be operating them," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur took out a procession of prized history-sheeter Amjad Lala's aides, after he shot at a cop. Police thrashed the miscreants in front of the people. Amjad Lala, a prized history-sheeter of Rs 15,000 fired on Thana Incharge who came to arrest him and then escaped on November 23. The incident took place in Belari village. After the incident, police are in search of Lala.
As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. ‘We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,’ The High Court bench said. So how could this verdict be a setback to the BJP ruled states planning a Love Jihad law? Watch this video to find out.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:58Published
Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, BJP leader and Union Textile Minister SmritiIrani on November 25 backed states' decision to bring law on 'Love Jihad'. "If a state govt takes steps to ensure women aren't criminally and fraudulently coerced into relationships, should it not be supported by Indians? This is the perspective from which it should be looked at is my appeal," said Irani.
The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress; The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in the state on Wednesday..
Reacting on Love Jihad, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal on November 24 said that any religious conversion, done through misrepresentation or any temptation, would be termed..