Will not allow 'Love Jihad' on soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public rally in Umaria on November 25.

He said, "I will not let anyone to exploit tribal community.

I will not allow 'Love Jihad' on the soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost.

One needs to stay aware from such people.


