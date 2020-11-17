Will not allow 'Love Jihad' on soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public rally in Umaria on November 25.

He said, "I will not let anyone to exploit tribal community.

I will not allow 'Love Jihad' on the soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost.

One needs to stay aware from such people.