‘Don’t see them as Hindu & Muslim,’ says Allahabad HC; blow to Love Jihad law?

As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him.
‘We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year.
An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,’ The High Court bench said.
So how could this verdict be a setback to the BJP ruled states planning a Love Jihad law?
Ahead of local body elections in Hyderabad, BJP Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya said that in Telangana's definition of democracy has changed, it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family' "Voting for BJP is voting for an idea. Democracy is a system of the people, for the people and by the people. In Telangana, the definition has changed, here it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family'. Only BJP can give an alternative," said Surya in Hyderabad.
Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan has spoken on the ‘Love-Jihad’ law that has been proposed by some BJP ruled states. ‘Love is personal. Love and jihad can't go hand in hand. Who I love is personal and no one can have a say in that,’ The TMC MP said. Jahan, who has faced the ire of hardliners for wearing vermillion on her head, practising customs of a Hindu married woman, said that people need to stop using religion as a political tool. She added that some parties rake up such issues during elections and reminded them that India is a democracy and what you eat, who you marry are personal choices. Jahan also said that in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender or religion and such the youth are not interested in such issues. This comes as some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Haryana are mulling an anti ‘Love Jihad’ law. Watch the full video for all the details.
Speaking on 'Love Jihad' law, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on November 22 stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment, and they should read the Constitution. He said, "It'll be gross violation of Articles 14 and 21, scrap Special Marriage Act then. They should study Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won't work. BJP doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment."
International karate champion Syeda Falak has decided to serve the people through politics. Falak has joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party. Syeda has been into social activities for the last two years and by raising her voice against injustice. "I have been into social activities since two years, raising my voice against the injustices done across India. I can see how the situation of the country is now. It is time for a change in Indian Politics. Minorities be it Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities, they should not be slaves to so called secular parties. They should have their own voice. I want to serve the people and work for the society hence, I decided to join politics," she said. Talking about her past life and achievements, Syeda said, "I started learning Karate at the age of 12. Now it's been 13 to 14 years for my Karate career. I have represented India at many International championships, a winner of 20 National level Karate championships and 22 International level Karate championships and first from Telangana to qualify for World and Asian Karate Championships as well as first from Telangana to win the senior National title. I have also represented India at many world Karate Premium Leagues."
Following an Allahabad High Court order regarding religious conversion and marriages, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister issued a warning. During a speech on October 31, Yogi Adityanath said that his government is planning a law against 'love jihad'. Some Hindutva groups coined the term alleging a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Adityanath said that if those who 'conceal their identities' and 'play with the honour of sisters and daughters' don't mend their ways, the 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' journey would begin. Recently, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by a married couple seeking police protection. The woman had converted from Islam to Hinduism just before marriage. The court said that conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not acceptable. Watch the full video for more.
Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 24 lambasted on former chief minister of MP Kamal Nath over alleged corruption charge and said that he committed crime by looting money of MP's poor people. "Kamal Nath has committed a heinous crime by looting the money of MP's poor people. Our govt will take note of this corruption and consult specialists as well as the Income Tax Department. We're contemplating action in corruption cases through EOW," said Home Minister Mishra.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Ecology and environment are very important for our survival. "Now in the areas surrounding Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, we have successfully converted five tonnes of parali (stubble) to get one tonne of bio-CNG," he said. He was virtually addressing the gathering at '9th Edition of Auto Serve 2020'Electric Mobility Conference 2020-Seizing Opportunities in New Normal". Stubble burning has emerged as one of the prime issue in regards to the air pollution in the national capital and its adjacent states.
In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from national capital via flight, bus or train, informed state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on November 22. He said, "We are testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event."
A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
India Meteorological Department informed on Tuesday that as deep depression has intensified into..