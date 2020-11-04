Joe Biden Wants To Make Gig-workers Full-time Employees

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's "totally asymptomatic" after having tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. To pass the time, Trump Jr. reached out to his Instagram followers and asked them for movie and book recommendations. Trump Jr. also said he's going to polish his guns while under quarantine. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. In an update posted to Instagram, Donald Trump Jr.
Voters in California look to have backed a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that cements app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees, according to a projection by data provider Edison Research. Emer McCarthy reports.
Seth Rich was a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in July 2016, in Washington, D.C. Following his death, the Fox News Network and several of its personalities peddled a baseless conspiracy theory about the likely motivation for the homicide. According to Business Insider, Fox News said Rich may have been murdered in retribution for sharing internal DNC emails with Wikileaks.
On Tuesday, global stocks jumped after Donald Trump authorized President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition process to begin. On Monday, Trump took a significant step toward acknowledging the election result. However, Business Insider reports, he is still convinced he and his allies can continue to contest the outcome. Another key factor driving the boost is Biden's planned nomination for former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.
President Donald Trump is upset with how his legal team has handled his insistence that the 2020 presidential election be overturned. Business Insider reports a source says Trump is worried that the team is made up of 'fools' who are 'making him look bad.' Trump has also reportedly complained about Rudy Giuliani's appearance--literally--at a bizarre news conference last week.
Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted autonomous driving would boost his company's market capitalization to $500 billion. On Monday, Tesla's market cap soared as high as $498 billion even though Tesla is still refining its self-driving software. Business Insider reports that it has only released a beta version to a limited number of customers. Musk made the claim during an investor call in May 2019, when Tesla's market cap was less than $45 billion, CNBC reported.