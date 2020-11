Nov. 20 Denver COVID update: Mayor urges people not to gather for Thanksgiving



An an update on coronavirus in Denver on Friday, Nov. 20, Mayor Michael Hancock pleaded with Denverites: "Please stay home. Please only go out for essential services. Stay home, maybe put out holiday.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 20:16 Published 18 minutes ago

Mornings with the Mayor: Hancock on Coronavirus Response, Denver Public Schools, and meeting with President-elect Joe Biden



Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joins Denver7's streaming newscast for his bi-weekly interview discussing the major topics impacting his city. This week's docket: Coronavirus Response, Thanksgiving.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 06:41 Published 1 hour ago