The Weeknd Reacts To Grammys Snub

The Weeknd calls out the Recording Academy after he was completely shut out from the 2021 Grammy nominations.


The Weeknd Claps Back At Grammys Following Huge Snubs

The Weeknd Claps Back At Grammys Following Huge Snubs R&B singer The Weeknd is upset on a weekday. The superstar performer has come forward to lash out...
Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj + QualityControl Explode On Grammys Over Snubs For The Weeknd, Lil Baby + More

Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj + QualityControl Explode On Grammys Over Snubs For The Weeknd, Lil Baby + More The biggest names in the music industry are big made. Everyone from Kid Cudi to Nicki Minaj have come...
The Weeknd calls out the Grammys and demands transparency into why he wasn't nominated

Why do we keep seeing the music industry’s biggest honour sh-tting on the music industry’s...
Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. Speaks Out on The Weeknd’s ‘The Grammys Remain Corrupt’ Tweet | Billboard News [Video]

Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. Speaks Out on The Weeknd’s ‘The Grammys Remain Corrupt’ Tweet | Billboard News

The controversy over The Weeknd’s failure to receive a single nomination in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has threatened to overshadow the nominations themselves.

Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.

