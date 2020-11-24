The Weeknd Reacts To Grammys Snub
The Weeknd calls out the Recording Academy after he was completely shut out from the 2021 Grammy nominations.
Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. Speaks Out on The Weeknd’s ‘The Grammys Remain Corrupt’ Tweet | Billboard NewsThe controversy over The Weeknd’s failure to receive a single nomination in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has threatened to overshadow the nominations themselves.
Nominations announced for the 2021 Grammy AwardsNominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream.