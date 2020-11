Thanksgiving will be yet another tough day for people living in isolation in long-term care facilities, but there's an easy way anyone can help, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (2:19).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 25, 2020

In an address to the nation the day before Thanksgiving, President-elect Joe Biden spoke about the...

More than 250,000 American lives have been claimed by COVID-19. Some families are preparing for a...

Thanksgiving will be different this year, but one thing's for sure, nothing beats a classic...