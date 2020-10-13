Union Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to stop agitation

Farmers laud new agriculture reforms



Farmers of Punjab's Jalandhar have shown a full support to agriculture reform bills passed by the central government. They have welcomed the farm sector reform bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha. According to them, the bills are advantageous for farming and will resolve the existing issues. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "The three agriculture bills which are passed by the PM Modi-led government are in favour of the farmers. These bills are advantageous for farming and will resolve the existing issues. Earlier, farmers were dependent on middlemen and middlemen were further dependent on the sale. Now, they all are free. The farmers could sell their harvest anywhere now. The middleman will too will be free and will not be dependent on bill owners. The farmers will be benefitted in the way that companies from far and near will participate."Another farmer added, "The effect of the bill which the government has introduced could only be seen after its implementation. We should change our ways and means of last 70 years. People have already defamed it and if by chance there happens to be any flaw, the government will rectify it. Because of few, many are misinterpreting the law. It will nullify the role of middlemen and landlord will receive the direct amount. He will be directly using his money." The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.

