Union Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to stop agitation

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to farmers who are carrying out "Dilli Chalo" march to stop the protest.

"I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate.

We're ready to talk about issues and resolve differences," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.

"I'm sure that our dialogue will have a positive result," he added.

Farmer associations are enroute Delhi from Haryana and Punjab to protest against recently enacted farm laws.


