Union Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to stop agitation

Farmers' organizations from Punjab on Wednesday boycotted a meeting called by the Union agriculture ministry to resolve their concerns over new farm laws and accused the government of playing double standards with no minister present to hear them out. Representatives from 29 farmers' organizations, including Joginder Singh-led Bharati Kissan Union, were miffed at the absence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Agriculture in the meeting. The meeting was convened at the Krishi Bhavan amid police security to avoid any protest. After the meeting, agitated farmers' representatives were seen shouting slogans and tearing copies of new farm laws outside Krishi Bhavan. More than 30 representatives, who had come in a bus, were mostly senior citizens but had not even worn face masks despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06Published
The Union government continued its attempts to try and convince farmers that 3 recently passed agriculture reform laws are in their interest. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met farmers as protests against the legislation continued. Representatives of NITI Aayog, NAFED, Ayurvet, and National Seed Association were reportedly present at the meeting. Meanwhile, demonstrations like 'rail roko' by farmers continued, especially in Punjab. Farmers fear that the new laws are a precursor to the scrapping of the minimum support price (MSP) regime. The government has denied any such intentions, claiming that the reforms aim to liberate farmers from the grip of middlemen and mandis. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:08Published
Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Security has also been deployed in Haryana's Karnal in view of farmers' protest march. Police have barricaded the roads for heavy security deployment in Delhi as well to maintain law and order situation.
Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala as police stopped them from proceeding to Delhi. Protestors pelted stones at the Shambhu border on November 26. Security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, to protest against the farm laws.
Farmers of Punjab's Jalandhar have shown a full support to agriculture reform bills passed by the central government. They have welcomed the farm sector reform bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha. According to them, the bills are advantageous for farming and will resolve the existing issues. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "The three agriculture bills which are passed by the PM Modi-led government are in favour of the farmers. These bills are advantageous for farming and will resolve the existing issues. Earlier, farmers were dependent on middlemen and middlemen were further dependent on the sale. Now, they all are free. The farmers could sell their harvest anywhere now. The middleman will too will be free and will not be dependent on bill owners. The farmers will be benefitted in the way that companies from far and near will participate."Another farmer added, "The effect of the bill which the government has introduced could only be seen after its implementation. We should change our ways and means of last 70 years. People have already defamed it and if by chance there happens to be any flaw, the government will rectify it. Because of few, many are misinterpreting the law. It will nullify the role of middlemen and landlord will receive the direct amount. He will be directly using his money." The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.