Farmers enter Delhi, allowed to protest in Burari; AAP welcomes | Key details

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:49s - Published
Farmers enter Delhi, allowed to protest in Burari; AAP welcomes | Key details

Farmers enter Delhi, allowed to protest in Burari; AAP welcomes | Key details

Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police.

The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.

Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their agitation and said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them.

Watch the full video for more details.


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Will vaccinate entire Delhi in 3-4 weeks whenever COVID shot is available: Satyendar Jain [Video]

Will vaccinate entire Delhi in 3-4 weeks whenever COVID shot is available: Satyendar Jain

With several potential COVID vaccines expected to see the light of day in coming months, Delhi Health Minister Satydenar Jain on November 28 said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will vaccinate the entire population of the national capital within 3-4 weeks after the availability of a shot. "Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics," the Delhi Health Minister told ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tests positive for Covid-19

 Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was shifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from Lala Lajpat Rai's Neuro..
IndiaTimes

Burari Burari city in Delhi, India

More farmers from Punjab leave to join 'Delhi Chalo' protest [Video]

More farmers from Punjab leave to join 'Delhi Chalo' protest

More farmers are leaving Punjab to join their protesting peers in Delhi and adjoining border areas. A group of farmers left from Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala in Punjab were seen leaving for the national capital. These farmers are equipped with ration that could last months. Large numbers of protesting farmers on November 27 were allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police which settled them at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Many of the protesting farmers are gathered at the Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi. The farming community, mainly from Punjab, are protesting against the three farm laws, calling them anti-farmer, and fear that they will be left at the mercy of big private companies.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
Watch: Delhi's Tikri border packed with protesting farmers from Punjab [Video]

Watch: Delhi's Tikri border packed with protesting farmers from Punjab

Amid farmers protest, heavy security has been deployed at Tikri border in West Delhi on November 28. Farmers are participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, they are settled at the border areas. Delhi Police have given permission to demonstrate at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area. Farmers are agitating against the Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

Union Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to stop agitation [Video]

Union Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to stop agitation

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to farmers who are carrying out "Dilli Chalo" march to stop the protest. "I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. We're ready to talk about issues and resolve differences," said Agriculture Minister Tomar. "I'm sure that our dialogue will have a positive result," he added. Farmer associations are enroute Delhi from Haryana and Punjab to protest against recently enacted farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
Watch: Farmers walk out of Centre’s meeting over absence of minister [Video]

Watch: Farmers walk out of Centre’s meeting over absence of minister

Farmers' organizations from Punjab on Wednesday boycotted a meeting called by the Union agriculture ministry to resolve their concerns over new farm laws and accused the government of playing double standards with no minister present to hear them out. Representatives from 29 farmers' organizations, including Joginder Singh-led Bharati Kissan Union, were miffed at the absence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Agriculture in the meeting. The meeting was convened at the Krishi Bhavan amid police security to avoid any protest. After the meeting, agitated farmers' representatives were seen shouting slogans and tearing copies of new farm laws outside Krishi Bhavan. More than 30 representatives, who had come in a bus, were mostly senior citizens but had not even worn face masks despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:06Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Delhi-Haryana border heavily guarded amid farmers protest [Video]

Delhi-Haryana border heavily guarded amid farmers protest

The Singhu border which separates Haryana and Delhi is heavily guarded since the last couple of days amid the farmers protest against centre's agriculture laws. Large numbers of farmers are gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border to enter the national capital where another protesting group was settled at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari on November 27 by the Delhi Police. Farmers are heading towards Delhi as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

'We have come prepared for long haul': Protesting farmers in Delhi's Burari [Video]

'We have come prepared for long haul': Protesting farmers in Delhi's Burari

Protesting farmers from Punjab who have been settled at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari have again cleared their indication that they will not their protest until the centre rolls back the three contentious farm laws. One of the protesting farmers from Punjab's Mansa district said they will not withdraw their sit-in demonstration until the government rolls back the "black laws" against farmers, and they are determined to continue their protest even if it takes years, adding that "we have come prepared" for the long haul.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

