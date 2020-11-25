'Delhi Chalo': UP farmers arrive at Delhi-Ghaziabad border in support of Punjab farmers

We're going to discuss with other farmer groups and then decide on further plans," said BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.
Meanwhile, protesting farmers from Punjab who have been settled at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari have again cleared their indication that they will not stop protesting until the Centre rolls back the three contentious farm laws.
A meeting of farmers from Punjab ended at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) and they will continue their protest against new farm laws, informed Harinder Singh General Secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union on November 28.He said, "It has been decided that we'll continue our protest here and will not go anywhere else. We will meet at 11 am every day to discuss our strategy." Meanwhile, DCP of Outer North District Delhi Gaurav Sharma said, "The protest is peacefully going on. Our priority is to main peace here and end the protest peacefully." Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area.
Mortal remains of Rifleman Sukhbir Singh brought to his native village Khawaspur in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on November 28. He lost his life in action in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on November 27. Locals and family members gathered to pay last respects to the slain solider.
Protests by farmers against 3 recent laws are continuing. The farmers who were allowed to enter the national capital on November 27 are camping at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Some demonstrators there said that they are ready to protest for years until the 'black laws' are revoked. More farmers are gathered at the borders of Delhi, with reinforcements en route from places like Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala. Farmer unions from Uttar Pradesh are also planning to join the march to Delhi. Farmers gathered at the border called on the authorities to remove barriers and 'armies' of security personnel to allow them to proceed to the capital. Watch the full video for more.
A leopard entered a residential area in Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad on November 24. Locals and the residential area are on the high alert. The forest department officials later captured the leopard. The big cat was later released in its natural habitat.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Hyderabad. He said, "In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to utter word 'Hindustan' during oath-taking event. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate. This shows the true face of AIMIM."
While holding a road show in Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said - why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can't be renamed as Bhagyanagar?"
With agitating farmers from Punjab knocking the door of the national capital to protest against the farm laws, farmers from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to join their peers for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest. Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Meerut said the government has failed to address the issue of farmers, and they will be leaving for Delhi to join the protesting farmers.
Amid farmers protest in India against new agriculture laws, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 28 said that treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except..
Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands..
