Huge crowds queue to file past the coffin of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:19s
Huge crowds queue to file past the coffin of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires
Crowds in Buenos Aires line up to pay their respects to Maradona

Naples died with Maradona, Napoli fans say after death of Argentina soccer legend [Video]

Naples died with Maradona, Napoli fans say after death of Argentina soccer legend

Fans in Naples mourn Maradona

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:40Published
Hearse moves Maradona's body to funeral parlor [Video]

Hearse moves Maradona's body to funeral parlor

Maradona's body is moved to the funeral parlor

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:09Published
Diego Maradona dies at 60: Naples pays tribute to Argentine football legend [Video]

Diego Maradona dies at 60: Naples pays tribute to Argentine football legend

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:42Published
Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona [Video]

Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona

Football fans and players across the world are deeply saddened after sudden demise of soccer superstar Diego Maradona. Local football team in Manipur's Imphal paid homage of reverence to Argentinian football legend. Maradona died due to heart attack on Nov 25 at the age of 60. While speaking to ANI, a football player said, "Yesterday was a great loss. We're greatly pained by his demise." Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Diego Maradona: Mourners to visit legend's body as Argentina grieves

 A million people are expected to pay tribute to the late Argentine football legend in Buenos Aires.
BBC News
Buenos Aires commemorates Diego Maradona following his death [Video]

Buenos Aires commemorates Diego Maradona following his death

Argentinians gathered in their numbers to celebrate the life of starfootballer Diego Maradona, following his death aged 60.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Crowds gather in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood Maradona once called home to pay respects following the footballer’s death.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies [Video]

Soccer icon and World Cup winner Maradona dies

Argentinean soccer great Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, less than a month after his 60th birthday, following a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Huge crowds queue to file past the coffin of soccer legend Diego Maradona

Fans of Diego Maradona, some overcome with emotion, filed past his coffin inside the presidential...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Football legend Diego Maradona dies suddenly, aged 60

Football legend Diego Maradona dies suddenly, aged 60 Diego Maradona, arguably the best footballer ever, has died at the age of 60. Maradona suffered a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Diego Maradona Dead - Soccer Legend Dies at 60

Diego Maradona has sadly died. The Argentinian soccer legend has passed away at the age of 60 in...
Just Jared - Published


Argentinians clap in tribute to Diego Maradona un Buenos Aires [Video]

Argentinians clap in tribute to Diego Maradona un Buenos Aires

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Police, journalists outside Diego Maradona's residence after football legend dies [Video]

Police, journalists outside Diego Maradona's residence after football legend dies

Police officers and journalists gathered outside Diego Maradona's residence after it was announced the football legend had died of a heart attack.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Video]

Fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published