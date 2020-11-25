Huge crowds queue to file past the coffin of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires

Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona



Football fans and players across the world are deeply saddened after sudden demise of soccer superstar Diego Maradona. Local football team in Manipur's Imphal paid homage of reverence to Argentinian football legend. Maradona died due to heart attack on Nov 25 at the age of 60. While speaking to ANI, a football player said, "Yesterday was a great loss. We're greatly pained by his demise." Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

