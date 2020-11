Rosy Cordero Is “So Excited” About the Highly Anticipated Return of ‘Saved by the Bell’



EW Digital News Writer, Rosy Cordero, chats about the new 'Saved by the Bell' revival, the show's diverse cast, where our original favorites are when the series picks up, revamped original plotlines,.. Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:47 Published 6 days ago

TikTok Star Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Big Screen Debut | THR News



TikTok star Addison Rae is opening up about her big screen debut in a new The Hollywood Reporter profile. Rae just started filming a gender-flipped reboot of the 1999 teen rom-com 'She's All That'. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago