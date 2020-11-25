Chicago Weather: A Cloudy Thanksgiving Day

CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has a look at the forecast for Thanksgiving Day and beyond.



Related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



A few stray showers or drizzle is possible on today along with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-40s. Any stray raindrops will end tonight with lows around freezing. Thanksgiving will be dry and.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:48 Published 1 day ago Video: Cloudy day to be followed by a rainy Thanksgiving



There may be a few heavier downpours and even thunderstorms in a few spots on Turkey Day. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:36 Published 1 day ago NBC 26 weather forecast



The mix of rain/snow will be ending as mainly rain tonight with lows actually just a little above freezing in spots. A few showers are possible on Wednesday along with cloudy skies. Wednesday with.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:58 Published 2 days ago