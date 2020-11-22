Global  
 

Maradona was an artist, says Bielsa

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa describes Diego Maradona as "an artist" followingthe death of the Argentina legend at the age of 60.


Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona [Video]

Before the Argentine arrived, Napoli had never won Serie A. After he left, they never won it again.

Chaotic scenes as fans scramble to see coffin of football hero Diego Maradona [Video]

Fans mourning the death of Argentine footballer Diego Maradona scuffled with police outside Casa Rosada, where his coffin is lying in state.View on euronews

Known for his "bewitching style of play," Diego Maradona captivated soccer fans around the world

 Soccer great Diego Maradona, a master of attack on the field and famous for his unpredictable moves, has died at the age of 60. His stellar career spanned two..
Diego Maradona: Thousands of Fans Gather in Buenos Aires [Video]

Thousands of fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples to pay their tributes to Diego Maradona. The Argentinian football legend died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. His body will lie in state for three days inside Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, as the country announced three days of national mourning. A minute of silence to honour his memory will also take place before the start of all European fixtures this week. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Best Fifa Football Awards 2020: Liverpool quartet, Lucy Bronze and Marcelo Bielsa up for awards

 Four Liverpool players, England's Lucy Bronze and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa are up for prizes at the Best Fifa Football Awards 2020.
Liverpool quartet, Bronze & Bielsa up for Fifa awards

 Four Liverpool players, England's Lucy Bronze and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa are up for prizes at the Best Fifa Football Awards 2020.
Arsenal and Leeds condemn 'vile' social media abuse of Pepe and Alioski

 Arsenal and Leeds condemn the "vile" abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media after Sunday's draw at Elland Road.
Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe sent off in goalless draw

 Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is sent off for a headbutt as Leeds' wasteful finishing costs them a Premier League victory.
Diego Maradona dies: Argentina ´idol´ was an artist – Bielsa

Diego Maradona was an “artist” who did not know what it was like to play with pressure, according...
Leeds boss Bielsa pays touching tribute to ‘artist’ Diego Maradona

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has spoken fondly of his fellow Argentine after his sad passing on...
