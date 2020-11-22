Maradona was an artist, says Bielsa

Diego Maradona: Thousands of Fans Gather in Buenos Aires



Thousands of fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples to pay their tributes to Diego Maradona. The Argentinian football legend died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. His body will lie in state for three days inside Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, as the country announced three days of national mourning. A minute of silence to honour his memory will also take place before the start of all European fixtures this week. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:57 Published now